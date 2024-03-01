Anant-Radhika wedding: Nita Ambani’s two wishes for her youngest son’s nuptials

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Nita Ambani, founder and chair of Reliance Foundation, revealed in a video her two wishes for her youngest son’s wedding. Nita and Mukesh Ambani youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The wedding has been the talk of the town with the who’s who of Bollywood and Hollywood in attendance along with some of the biggest names across the world.

In a video, released by Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani can be seen saying that she has only two wishes for Anant’s wedding – to celebrate their roots and to pay tribute to arts and culture.

“Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it. When it came to my youngest son, Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from. It is where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community,” said Nita Ambani.

“Second, I wanted our celebration to be a tribute to arts and culture, and a reflection of our heritage and culture, created by the hand, art and hard-work of our talented creative minds,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani, in an interview with India Today revealed why they chose Jamnagar as the destination for their wedding. Ambani said that Jamnagar is where he has grown up and it is his grandmother’s “janmbhoomi” and his grandfather and father’s “karmbhoomi”.

"I have grown up here, and it's my good fortune that we could plan the celebration here. This is my dadi's janm bhoomi and my dada and papa's karm bhoomi. It's a matter of pride and happiness when our PM said that one should get married in India. And this is my home. My father often says that this is my dada's sasural (in-laws' house), and hence we are celebrating here. I also believe I am from Jamnagar, yahin ka nagarik hun,” said Anant Ambani to India Today News Director, Rahul Kanwal.

Guests such as Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have arrived for the wedding at Jamnagar.