'No competition with Akash, Isha': Anant Ambani on pressure of family legacy, sibling bond

Ahead of his pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani interacted exclusively with India Today’s News Director Rahul Kanwal on the special episode of 'Jab We Met'. During the conversation, he opened up about his family, vision of the rescue and rehabilitation center Vantara, and his marriage with Radhika Merchant.

Anant also spoke up about being an Ambani and whether he feels pressure to live up to his grandfather Dhirubai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani's legacy.

On being told how many feel he is quite similar to his grandfather, Anant was overwhelmed. He called it a big compliment, adding that he doesn't feel he's reached that mark.

He added that he's just following his grandfather's footsteps and considers it his duty to carry his rich legacy and serve the country.

When he was asked whether he feels any kind of pressure of being part of the Ambani dynasty, Anant smiled to say, "No pressure at all. Whatever I will do, it will be from my heart, and whatever God wills, would eventually happen. You cannot plan your destiny. I just follow my father's vision as that would only help me grow."

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani added that the business leader is more like a friend than a father to his children, "He is not strict at all. Like any Gujarati traditional family, we have a lot of respect for him. I could manage to build all this only because of his support."

He also spoke about his bond with siblings Akash and Isha Ambani, calling them his 'advisors'. He shared that given they were older than him and already in college, he got to spend maximum time with his parents. Anant added, "There's no competition between us, they are like my advisors. I call myself their Hanuman, as I would like to follow their advice all my life."

On the fall-out between the earlier generation of the Ambanis - Mukesh and Anil - Anant said that he's not worried about facing the same fate, as there's too much love between the siblings.

"They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no difference or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," he concluded with a laugh.

Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in July this year. Ahead of the same, the families would be hosting a three-day gala affair in Jamnagar with Bollywood celebs, sports personalities, and business leaders in attendance.