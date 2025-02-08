'Anarchy, arrogance and AAPda defeated... those who conspired to hide scams will have to repay': PM Modi after BJP's Delhi victory

Delhi has been freed from a decade of 'AAPda' as it chose politics of fulfillment over that of appeasement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP scripted a thumping victory to oust the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

"The people of Delhi have ousted AAPda! Delhi has been freed from a decade of AAPda. The mandate of Delhi is quite clear. Today, in Delhi, development, vision and trust have won. Today, anarchy and arrogance and AAPda have been defeated," Modi said as he addressed BJP workers at party headquarters on Saturday.

Thanking the Delhi voters, Modi said, "The people of Delhi never let me down in the Lok Sabha elections. In all three elections-2014, 2019 and 2024-people of Delhi gave us a grand victory in all seven seats. Delhi has chosen politics of fulfillment over that of appeasement."

AAP big guns including supremo Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj were among those who lost in the polls today. In a veiled dig at the alleged excise policy scam, the Prime Minister said, "Those who hatched conspiracies to hide their scams will have to repay, this is Modi's guarantee".

"People of Delhi are filled with enthusiasm today. They are also relieved because Delhi is now free of 'AAP-da'. I had sent a letter to Delhiites in which I urged them to give BJP a chance to serve them in the 21st century and to make Delhi 'viksit' (developed) capital of India," he said.

"Delhi's mandate makes it clear that there are no shortcuts in politics. People have done a short circuit of politics of shortcuts," he said, adding, "Every section of the society have voted for BJP (in Delhi polls). Today, the country has rejected appeasement and accepted BJP's policy of 'santushtikaran'. A huge roadblock has now been removed from Delhi's path of development."

Modi did not spare the Congress either. "No one is ready to trust the Congress. It sinks and also harms its allies," he said. The grand old party drew a blank for the third time straight in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister specially thanked the Purvanchali voters for the historic mandate. "I specially thank Delhi voters from Purvanchal as a Lok Sabha member from that region of the country. Delhi is like mini-India with people from all states residing here and all of them have voted for BJP. I regret not having had the opportunity to serve Delhi, now you have given me that opportunity," he said.

He added that today's results clearly show that people trust the "BJP's double-engine government". "After winning the Lok Sabha elections, we set a record in Haryana, achieved another milestone in Maharashtra and now created history in Delhi. These results also show that Delhi is not just a city. It is a reflection of all of India—a "mini Hindustan."

