Free bus travel, 3 gas cylinders: Chandrababu Naidu's schemes impossible to implement, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday claimed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's election promises and schemes are impossible to implement. The TDP has promised free bus travel for women, three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year, Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer.

Speaking at Tadipatri in Anantapur, Reddy said: "Chandrababu Naidu is coming back with his lies and fake promises. We (YSRCP) have fulfilled the manifesto promises by treating it as a holy book. It will be etched in history that your child (Jagan) has pressed the DBT button 130 times, disbursing over Rs 2.70 lakh crore directly into the accounts of beneficiaries."

The chief minister underscored that the forthcoming elections to the 175 State Assembly seats and the 25 Lok Sabha seats, being held simultaneously on May 13, are not just to elect MPs and MLAs but to continue welfare schemes that will change the lives of the poor in the next five years. According to Reddy, all the existing schemes will continue if YSRCP is voted back to power and warned that they will get discontinued if TDP, a constituent of the NDA, captures power.

Reddy said that over 2.31 lakh government jobs were provided during the YSRCP government. He also noted that doorstep delivery of services was offered with the help of volunteers and secretariat systems. Further, he highlighted various measures implemented during his tenure such as renovating government schools, village clinics, doorstep delivery of health services, and financial assistance "without corruption". He also listed out several other schemes that were introduced in the past five years.

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13.

The YSRCP had won 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats and 151 of 175 assembly seats in 2019. The TDP had won just 23 assembly seats, down 79 from 102 in 2019.