Maharashtra, UP, or Andhra: Which state has seen the highest construction of national highways in the last 10 years?

The construction of new highways has been touted as one of the major highlights of the last 10 years of the National Democratic Alliance government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Data available with RBI and CMIE Economic Outlook shows that the total length of national highways in the country has increased by over 60% to 146,145 kilometres (km) in FY23 from 91,287 km in FY14.

The budget for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has surged 879% under the Narendra Modi-led government to Rs 2.76 lakh crore in FY24 from Rs 28,400 crore in FY14. In the Interim Budget for FY25, the government allocated Rs 2.78 lakh crore for the sector. In its 10-year tenure, the NDA government has spent Rs 10.65 lakh crore on road transport and highways. As a result, a staggering 53,668 km of new national highways has been constructed during this period.

Here is the list of states that built the maximum length of the new national highway constructed in the last decade.

Maharashtra: India’s largest state economy, also boasts the country’s widest national highway network of 18,459 km as of December 2022. Maharashtra also tops the list with the highest length of national highways constructed under the Modi government. It saw the addition of 12,210 km of new highways, as the NH network in the state increased 195% to 18,459 km from 6,249 km in 2014.

Uttar Pradesh: The most populous Indian state comes second after 4,284 km of new highways were constructed. The total length of national highways in the state increased by 54% in 10 years to 12,270 km in FY23 from 7,986 km in FY14.

Andhra Pradesh: The southern state saw rapid growth in highway construction since FY15 after it was bifurcated. As much as 4,013 km of new national highways were added. The total NH length surged 86% to 8,683 km in FY23 from 4,670 km in FY15.

Madhya Pradesh: A total of 3989 km of new national highways was built in Madhya Pradesh during the Modi regime. The length of NHs increased 78% to 9,105 km in FY23 from 5,116 km in FY14.

Gujarat: The state from western India and the home state of PM Modi also witnessed high growth in the national highway network. As much as 3,191 km of new national highways were added, taking the total NH length in the state to 7,885 km in FY23 from 4,694 km in FY15, a 68% surge.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan, is in sixth place with 3,060 km of new highways. The state witnessed a 40% increase in the total length of national highways to 10,706 km in FY23 from 7646 km in FY14.

Punjab: With the addition of 2,540 km of new national highways, Punjab is number seven on this list. The total NH network stands at 4,239 km in FY23, up 150% from 1,699 km in FY14.

Arunachal Pradesh: This hilly northeastern state shares its border with China, which makes national highway construction strategically important. A total of 2,258 km of new national highways have been built in Arunachal Pradesh. The total national highway network rose 111% to 4,285 km in FY23 from 2,027 km in FY14.

Telangana: Since FY15, 2,239 km of new national highways has been constructed in Telangana. The total NH length surged 83% to 4,926 km in FY23 from 2,687 km in FY15.

Tamil Nadu: A total of 2,025 km of new national highways has been built in Tamil Nadu during the Modi government. The length of NHs increased 41% to 7,000 km in FY23 from 4,975 km in FY14.

Karnataka: A total of 1,860 km of new national highways has been built in the last 10 years. The total network of national highways in Karnataka increased by 30% to 8,037 km in FY23 from 6,177 km in FY14.