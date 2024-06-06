Chandrababu Naidu's oath taking as Andhra Pradesh CM postponed to June 12, PM Modi invited

The oath taking ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been pushed to June 12 (Wednesday) instead of June 9, TDP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain told news agency ANI. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited and other leaders will also come.

"Chandrababu Naidu's oath ceremony (as Andhra Pradesh CM) will probably be held on 12th June. PM has been invited, other leaders will also come...," Jain said.

Previously, Naidu was expected to take oath as the Andhra Pradesh CM on June 9. The change in the date of Naidu's oath taking ceremony came due to Narendra Modi taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 8.

Chandrababu Naidu to become Andhra CM for fourth time

With this, Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister for the fourth time. He served as the chief minister of the southern state for the first time from 1995 to 1999 and then from 1999 to 2004.

His third term as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh came after the bifurcation of the state in 2014. Naidu went onto complete his five-year tenure as CM from 2014-19 before handing over the mantle to Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress.

Andhra Pradesh assembly election results 2024

In Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won a whopping 135 seats whereas the Jana Sena won 21 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won 8 seats in the southern state.

The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combined decimated the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress to 11 seats.

TDP vows to reinstate Amaravati as state capital

Soon after the assembly election trends started solidifying on Tuesday, the TDP vowed to reinstate Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh's capital city, a plan that was shelved by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government.

"Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh, there is no second thought about it. It will be developed," senior TDP leader Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar told PTI.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government shelved the plan due to monetary concerns as the state faced massive outstanding debt, which led to a reevaluation of the capital city project.

Instead, Reddy proposed a 'three-capital' system. Under this system, Vishakhapatnam was declared the executive capital, Kurnool the judicial capital and Amaravati as the legislative capital. Thus, Amaravati lost its status as the sole capital of the state.