Bondi attacker originally from Hyderabad, confirms Telangana Police: 'Radicalisation not linked to India'

The Telangana Police on Tuesday confirmed that Sajid Akram, one of the two perpetrators identified in the deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, was originally from Hyderabad, India. The police, however, said that his radicalisation had no links to India or Telangana.

Sajid Akram (50 years) and his son Naveed Akram (24) opened fire at a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration on Sunday, December 14. At least 15 people were killed in the attack, including a 10-year-old child.

In a detailed statement, the Telangana Police said that Sajid was from Hyderabad and migrated to Australia nearly three decades ago. "Sajid Akram is originally from Hyderabad, India. He completed his B.Com degree in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment, approximately 27 years ago, in November 1998," the police said.

After settling in Australia, Akram married a European-origin woman and raised his family there. "He subsequently married Ms. Venera Grosso, a European origin woman before settling permanently in Australia. They have one son, Naveed (one of the two attackers) and one daughter. Sajid Akram carries Indian passport as on date and his son Naveed Akram and daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens," the statement added.

Telangana Police said Akram had minimal contact with his family in India over the years. "As per information available from his relatives in India, Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years. He visited India on six occasions after migrating to Australia, primarily for family-related reasons such as property matters and visits to his elderly parents. It is understood that he did not travel to India even at the time of his father’s demise."

Family members, the police said, were unaware of any extremist leanings. "The family members have expressed no knowledge of his radical mindset or activities, nor of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation," the statement said.

The police categorically ruled out any local linkage. "The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana," it said, adding that "Telangana Police has no adverse record against Sajid Akram during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998."

Telangana Police said it remains in touch with central agencies and foreign counterparts. "Telangana Police remain committed to cooperating with central agencies and other counterparts, as and when required, and urges the public and media to avoid speculation or attribution without verified facts."



