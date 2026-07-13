Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema attracts ₹4.58 lakh crore investments across 275 projects, set to create 3.57 lakh jobs

Rayalaseema is rapidly emerging as one of Andhra Pradesh's fastest-growing industrial and investment destinations, with around 275 projects in the pipeline attracting proposed investments of nearly ₹4.58 lakh crore.

These projects are expected to generate about 3.57 lakh jobs across sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, electronics, food processing, cement, logistics, industrial parks and textiles. The region's strategic location, abundant land availability and expanding infrastructure are driving investor interest.

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Location boosts industrial growth

Situated in the south-western part of Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema serves as a gateway connecting Andhra Pradesh with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It enjoys strong connectivity to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai through national highways, rail networks and industrial corridors, while easy access to Andhra Pradesh's ports further strengthens its appeal for manufacturing and exports.

Renewable energy

Renewable energy has emerged as the region's biggest growth driver. Greenko is developing a ₹30,000-crore integrated renewable energy project at Pinnapuram in Kurnool with a total capacity of 5,230 MW, comprising 3,000 MW of solar, 550 MW of wind and 1,680 MW of pumped storage. Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts are also witnessing major clean energy investments, including the ₹7,000-crore Madakasira Solar Park, the 200 MW Yashaswa Power Project and the 1.2 GW NTPC Solar Park.

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Green energy corridor

The proposed ₹22,000-crore Green Energy Corridor will strengthen transmission infrastructure through 2,261 km of power lines connecting 11 GW of solar and 7 GW of pumped storage capacity. In Sri Sathya Sai district, Reliance Industries has proposed a ₹51,300-crore new energy project featuring a 6,600 MW solar power plant, a 29 GWh battery energy storage system and green energy manufacturing facilities.

Manufacturing investments

Manufacturing investments are gathering pace as well. JSW Steel is investing ₹16,350 crore in the Rayalaseema Integrated Steel Plant in Kadapa, which is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs. Kurnool will host the ₹14,000-crore Indichip Semiconductors plant and is also being developed as a drone and electronics hub. At Orvakal Industrial Hub, Reliance Retail plans a ₹1,622-crore packaged beverages facility expected to create up to 5,000 jobs.

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Global companies

In Tirupati, Royal Enfield has proposed a ₹2,500-crore manufacturing complex capable of producing 9 lakh motorcycles annually, while Carrier Global is investing ₹1,000 crore in an HVAC manufacturing plant. The Andhra Pradesh government has also proposed a ₹1 lakh crore Global Horticulture Hub at Madanapalle in Annamayya district.

Meanwhile, South Korean footwear manufacturer Hwaseung is investing ₹898 crore in Kuppam for its first India facility, expected to create over 17,000 jobs. Together, these investments are positioning Rayalaseema as a major manufacturing and renewable energy hub in southern India.