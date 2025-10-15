Andhra's Nara Lokesh to Bengaluru: 'I'm competing for every rupee, and firms are listening'

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has thrown down the gauntlet to Bengaluru, saying he’s competing for “every rupee” of investment and hinting that disgruntled tech firms from India’s startup capital are already looking his way.

Lokesh, in a podcast with Moneycontrol, said Andhra is actively pitching to companies frustrated with Bengaluru’s declining infrastructure and underwhelming governance. “I’m competing with every state possible… I’m competing for every rupee we can attract in terms of investment,” he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“If citizens are complaining about cities not living up to their promise, then I have every right to attract that investment to Andhra Pradesh.”

Pressed on whether any Bengaluru-based firms have bitten, Lokesh smirked: “You’ll hear that soon.” He declined to name names. “We are in the process… I think it’s unfair that I jump the gun.”

Positioning Andhra as the “better side of Bangalore,” Lokesh touted his state’s clean slate advantage — disciplined planning, 24-hour power, strong roads, and what he calls a responsive government. “We’re willing to listen. We’re willing to build with companies,” he said.

He pointed to Anantapur as a case study, where the state turned a backward district into an auto manufacturing hub anchored by Kia Motors. “We didn’t just attract Kia,” he said. “We built the entire ecosystem — shopping centers, Korean restaurants, housing, supply chain support. Nine percent of Kia’s global manufacturing now comes from Anantapur.”

Advertisement

Per capita income in the district has increased fivefold since Kia’s entry, Lokesh claimed — proof, he says, that Andhra can deliver not just projects, but sustainable economic transformation.

When asked if it’s a challenge to sell Andhra alongside giants like Bengaluru and Chennai, Lokesh replied bluntly: “We’ll build it ground up — but we’ll do it better, in a more disciplined, organized manner.”