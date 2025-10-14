‘Not in good taste’: Karnataka minister hits back after Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlights Bengaluru infra woes

Karnataka industries minister MB Patil said that the social media post by the Bengaluru-based billionaire was not in good taste, especially when work is going on. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, has once again drawn attention to Bengaluru's civic issues by sharing an overseas visitor's reaction to the city's roads and garbage.

"Kiran Mazumdar is a big asset to our state, our country. She has created a name for Bengaluru with Biocon. Bengaluru has also given back to her. It is mutual. Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste," he said.

Patil, however, was not the only one to comment on the Biocon founder's tweet. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that he is unsure which part of Bengaluru they saw, while adding that work is in progress.

"I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," he said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's post, reactions

As per her post, after touring the Biocon campus, the visitor questioned why the "Silicon Valley of India" faces such basic infrastructural challenges and if the government truly supports investment.

The guest asked, "Why are the roads so bad?"—a question that highlights the gap between Bengaluru's global status and its on-ground realities.

The Biocon founder reiterated the visitor's concerns, quoting: "Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment?" The visitor also compared India to China, stating, "I have just come from China and can't understand why India can't get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?"

I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 13, 2025

Mazumdar-Shaw has repeatedly urged the Karnataka government and civic authorities to address these issues, emphasizing that solving basic infrastructure problems could help Bengaluru reach global prominence.

This incident, shared by Mazumdar-Shaw on social media, has reignited debate about Bengaluru's ability to maintain its reputation as a technology hub.

"Because when a visitor like PM, HM, or anyone else comes from Delhi, roads are made overnight and walls are built to hide the dumps. Trust me they have heard the problems but not seen it, for them the whole country is as clean as the Lutyens zone," a user commented.

"Short answer: public servants are absolutely corrupt and incompetent. Long answer: And unlike CCP, India's democracy prevents us from making public servants accountable," a second user wrote.