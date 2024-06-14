Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan meet after clarification on Amit Shah's 'reprimand' video

BJP state president Annamalai on Friday visited Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor and BJP candidate for the South Chennai constituency, at her Saligramam residence. This unexpected visit happened amid rumors of internal conflict within the Tamil Nadu BJP after their poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting, Annamalai shared a photo on social media, praising Soundararajan's political experience. He mentioned that her dedication and advice continue to inspire the party's growth. Soundararajan also shared Annamalai's post, expressing her happiness about the meeting.

Related Articles

Reports suggest that the BJP's poor election results have caused internal strife, with some members blaming Annamalai's leadership and his decision to end the alliance with AIADMK.

The tension increased after Soundararajan, who lost in South Chennai, publicly criticized Annamalai's faction, leading to backlash from his supporters on social media.

The situation escalated when a video showed Amit Shah seemingly reprimanding Soundararajan at Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony in Andhra Pradesh. However, Soundararajan later clarified that Shah's comments were advisory and not a reprimand. In a post on 'X,' Soundararajan explained that her conversation with Shah was about post-election follow-up and challenges. She emphasized that his advice was meant to encourage more intensive political and constituency work, clarifying any misunderstandings.