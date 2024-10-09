Another boost for BJP in Haryana: Two Independents extend support day after party's historic win

In another boost to the BJP, two Independent MLAs on Wednesday extended their support to the saffron party in Haryana. Devender Kadyan, who won from Ganaur, and Rajesh Joon, MLA from Bahadurgarh, extended their support to the BJP.

"I am supporting the BJP government. All the 36 fraternities of Ganaur have voted for me and their aspirations can be fulfilled only by joining the government," Kadyan said while speaking to ANI. "We will support the BJP for the development of Ganaur. Earlier I was in the BJP and all are like my family. I am not joining the party, I will support the government."

Related Articles

Rajesh Joon said he liked the BJP's policies and "for the development of my constituency, I have decided to support them."

On Tuesday, the BJP scripted history as it clinched its best-ever haul of 48 seats in Haryana, 11 more than the Congress. JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his likely swearing-in following the party's remarkable win in the assembly polls.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

Saini credited PM Modi's policies for the party's success. He said psephologists might have declared the Congress as the favourite to win the polls but he always insisted that people would put their trust in the BJP due to its government's policies. T