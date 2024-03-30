Anurag Thakur calls for 'strong legal action' after assault allegations against AIFF official by women footballers

During the Indian Women’s League tournament in Goa, two female footballers were physically assaulted by an executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Deepak Sharma. In response, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has directed the AIFF to take strong legal action against the accused.

“The Ministry of Sports has taken serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa. All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority," wrote Union Minister Anurag Thakur on X on Saturday.

Following the incident on Friday, two female footballers from the India Women's League 2 club Khad FC filed a complaint. The accused, Deepak Sharma, holds positions as the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association and the deputy chairman of AIFF’s competitions committee.