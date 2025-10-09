‘Are we so morally bankrupt, callous’: Netizens lament apathy over the recent cough syrup, Karur, IPL celebration deaths 

The death of 22 children from taking contaminated cough syrup, the stampede in Karur that claimed the lives of 40 people, and the death of 11 people during the Indian Premier League celebrations have rattled everyone. What was the point of technological sovereignty, polished new airports, or becoming the fintech capital if, as a nation, India is unable to protect its people, asked netizens.

The outpouring of grief comes after the consumption of Coldrif led to the deaths of 22 children. Upon investigation it was found that Sresan Pharmaceuticals that made the cough syrup, violated around 350 norms, including hygiene, ingredients and other safety rules. Meanwhile, 41 people were killed and over 50 were injured during the September 27 stampede at the rally addressed by Vijay, the chief of Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

“Are we so morally bankrupt & criminally impotent as a nation that not one person from the government /administration has lost their job and has been criminally prosecuted for the death of 22 kids in MP, 40 people in Karur and 11 people in Bengaluru? Have we become so callous as a nation that we now classify the death of 22 kids and the brutal death of 51 others is now classified under the "Moving On" category?” asked a user on X. “What's the point of the 3nm chip, technological sovereignty, shiny airports or metros or becoming the Fintech capital of the world when we can't even protect our kids and citizens and punish those who harmed them?” the user asked.

The responses highlighted the apathy in dealing with such events. “Perils of being 145 crore. No one cares,” said a user, while another pointed out that the Indians have been consistent in their apathy for decades.

No one has the strength to fight, and some government officials will just be transferred around in the name of accountability, said another user. “Tell me how are these criminals who killed 22 kids in MP, 40 lives in TN & 11 lives in Bangalore different from the terrorists who killed 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam?” said yet another user.

Meanwhile, Sresan Pharmaceuticals that made the contaminated cough syrup, has been permanently closed. Its owner was also arrested late last night.

Additionally, TVK, led by Vijay, has moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent investigation led by a former Supreme Court judge.