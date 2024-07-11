'Are you in govt to serve or due to a sense of entitlement?' Sena MP after IAS trainee Puja Khedkar sparks row

In a recent statement, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, led by Eknath Shinde, has raised concerns over the grave allegations aimed at a probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, emphasising the potential damage to the service's reputation.

Addressing the controversy surrounding IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, Deora remarked, "The allegations against IAS officer Pooja Khedkar are a serious reputational hazard to the service. Are you in government to serve or due to a sense of entitlement? I urge Maharashtra's Chief Secretary to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation into these allegations without delay."

Related Articles

The allegations against #IAS officer Pooja Khedkar are a serious reputational hazard to the service. Are you in government to serve or due to a sense of entitlement?



I urge Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary to conduct a comprehensive & impartial investigation into these allegations… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) July 11, 2024

Deora stressed the importance of upholding justice and public trust within the administrative service, highlighting the crucial role played by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in producing officers known for their calibre and commitment to public service. He underscored that individuals lacking merit and ethics are unsuitable for holding significant public positions.

Khedkar, a part of the 2023 batch of IAS officers, currently faces various accusations, including misrepresentation of her OBC status and disabilities to gain privileges not typically accorded to trainee IAS officers. Allegations suggest that she misused a red beacon, usually reserved for official government vehicles, and put a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her personal Audi sedan.

Furthermore, reports indicate that she unauthorizedly used Additional Collector Ajay More's office in his absence, removed office furniture, and sought personal letterheads, privileges that probationary officers are not entitled to during their initial 24-month training period.

It was disclosed that her father, a retired bureaucrat, asserted her demands be met.

Following a complaint from Pune Collector Suhas Divase to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary regarding Khedkar's actions, she was reassigned to Washim from her original posting.

An official order specified that the 2023 batch IAS officer would complete the remainder of her probation period as a Supernumerary Assistant Collector in the Washim district.

