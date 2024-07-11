'Father's income zero?' Viral mock interview of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar transferred over VIP demands

The transfer of 2023-batch IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has sparked a controversy in Pune and across the state after she made headlines for her demands, including a separate cabin and staff. The situation escalated further, with scrutiny now focused on her Disability and OBC Creamy Layer Certificates.

A video of a mock interview featuring Khedkar has been circulating widely on social media. In the clip, the panel questions why she declared her father's income as zero, to which she explains that they are no longer financially connected as he is a retired Maharashtra government servant.

IAS Officer Dr.Pooja Khedkar issue needs to be investigated as the huge anger amongst the UPSC/MPSC aspirants. Now this video clip (of her mock interview taken by her coaching academy) gets viral on social media. If what’s she says is true then, she might have escaped the crème… pic.twitter.com/sKJTBgQGdE — Ashish Jadhao (@ashish_jadhao) July 10, 2024

However, when the controversy erupted, it was revealed that Khedkar's retired administrative officer father exerted pressure on the District Collector's office to meet his daughter's demands and warned officials of potential repercussions.

The controversy further deepened as an election affidavit of her father, Dilip Khedkar, surfaced, revealing his wealth exceeding Rs 40 crore. After retiring from the state government, he ran for Lok Sabha elections in 2024 as a candidate from the Ahmednagar constituency.

Puja Khedkar's journey shifted from being an Assistant Director at the Sports Authority under the OBC PwBD 1 category in 2021 to securing a position as an IAS officer in 2023 under the PwBD 5 category.

Despite the developments, Khedkar's training was abruptly moved to Washim district in central Maharashtra, where she will serve as a "supernumerary assistant collector" until July 30, 2025, as per the official communication.

Prior to her joining on June 3, reports state that Khedkar persistently sought privileges such as a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon, which were denied based on her probationary status.

Additionally, she made a series of demands that went against the protocol for probation officers, including an official car with a VIP number plate, accommodations, an official chamber with a staff, and a constable.

Pune collector Suhas Diwse's submission to the General Administration Department advised against allowing her to continue training in Pune, citing inappropriate conduct, including an incident where she reportedly removed a senior official's nameplate at the collector's office after being permitted to use his desk.