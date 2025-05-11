Army Chief grants full authority to commanders for kinetic action to any violation of truce

In the wake of ceasefire violations along the western border on the night of May 10, the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi on May 11 conducted a high-level review of the security situation with senior Army commanders.

“Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on night of 10-11 May 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders. The COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025,” the Army shared in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Kinetic warfare is a term for military combat or other forms of directly destructive warfare, to contrast "soft" force such as diplomacy, lawfare, sanctions, cyberwarfare, psychological warfare, information warfare, or other types of warfare.

The Indian Army also acknowledged that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire and the airspace, and India's Chief of the Army Staff has reviewed the security situation along with his western border commanders.

Meanwhile, the government has made is clear that Operation Sindoor is not over and is a new normal in India’s response to cross-border terrorism.

India on May 10 issued a stern warning to Pakistan: any future terror attack on Indian soil will be considered an Act of War, sources said. The warning is not an escalation, but a clear red line drawn in response to Pakistan’s repeated acts of aggression, including sustained drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military and civilian infrastructure.

An Act of War is defined as any armed assault or use of force that threatens a nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, or the safety of its people. The development implies that any future terrorist attack in India by Pakistan will be seen as waging a war, even as the Pakistani establishment — government or military — seeks de-escalation.