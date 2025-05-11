Operation Sindoor: BrahMos strikes deep, Pakistan’s terror HQ in Bahawalpur hit with precision

Indian armed forces not only successfully pulverised Pakistan’s terror outfits in Operation Sindoor but also caused major damages to its military infrastructure across cities. Major terror outfits infrastructure and airbases were hit with precision and wreckage of what's likely a BrahMos ALCM (Air Launched Cruise Missile) used in Operation Sindoor was found in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Advertisement

Among the weapons used, defence sources indicate the likely deployment of the BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM). Wreckage resembling the booster and nose cap of a BrahMos missile was recovered in Rajasthan’s Bikaner sector. These components are typically jettisoned shortly after launch, suggesting a successful airborne strike, possibly from a Sukhoi-30MKI platform.

One of the most significant hits appears to be in Bahawalpur, the known headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group. The remnants found and the precision of the strike suggest the use of BrahMos in this key operation, dealing a blow to Pakistan’s ability to shield its terror infrastructure.

BrahMos capabilities

Range: Over 450 km (extended range variants up to 800 km reportedly tested)

Speed: Supersonic (Mach 2.8-3.0), making interception highly difficult

Launch Platform: Air, land, sea, and submarine capable — the ALCM version is launched from Su-30MKI

Accuracy: Near pinpoint precision with advanced guidance and navigation

Payload: High-explosive warhead (200-300 kg), ideal for hardened targets

Pakistan, despite claiming high-alert defensive posture, has once again failed to intercept BrahMos, underlining the missile’s effectiveness and the Indian military’s ability to strike high-value targets with minimal risk.