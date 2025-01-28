‘Arrange for cheap flights to Prayagraj’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha urges govt to probe high air ticket pricing for Maha Kumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has urged the government to cap airline ticket prices for Prayagraj, venue for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. Prices for flight tickets to Prayagraj have spiked due to Maha Kumbh 2025.

“People from across the globe want to come to Prayagraj to pray and meditate. It is, however, unfortunate that this event has been turned into an opportunity to make money by airlines. A regular flight to Prayagraj that usually costs around Rs 5,000-6,000 is now priced at Rs 50,000-60,000. Airlines are demanding exorbitant prices from devotees. Many devotees who planned to visit Prayagraj are now faced with disappointment due to the rocketing flight ticket fares,” said Chadha in a video.

“These airline companies, greedy for profits, are being unfair. On behalf of all the devotees, I urge the government to put a stop to the airlines’ arbitrary pricing as well as investigate it. I urge the government to arrange for cheap flights for devotees or introduce a capping on the prices of flight tickets. There is no dharma bigger than serving devotees,” said Chadha in Hindi.

The prices of Air-Tickets to Prayagraj have soared to unusually high levels compared to ordinary days. On behalf of all the devotees who wish to undertake the pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh, I urge the Union Government to intervene and stop airlines from charging exorbitant fees,… pic.twitter.com/x9A9zH8CcX — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 28, 2025

Chadha said that last time he brought up the issue of exorbitant pricing of snacks in airports, the government had heard his pleas. The government had initiated the Udaan Yatri canteens that offer snacks at minimal prices. “I hope the government will hear our pleas this time too and arrange for cheap flights for devotees through airlines,” he said.

During the Winter Session of the Parliament, Chadha had said that snacks and food are no longer affordable at airports. Food is priced at twice, thrice the pricing at restaurants and markets. A bottle of water that is priced at Rs 20 is priced at Rs 100 at the airports, he had pointed out. Soon after Chadha’s speech the government launched the first Udaan Yatri cafe at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, where water, tea, coffee and snacks are offered at reasonable prices. As per media reports, a cup of tea costs Rs 10 at the Udaan Yatri cafe in Kolkata.