‘Not a museum piece’: Gautam Adani says Maha Kumbh 2025 is world’s largest management case study

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, in a blog, spoke about what the Maha Kumbh 2025 teaches global businesses. He called it the world’s largest management case study. “Our ancient civilisation didn't just build monuments – it created living systems that sustain millions,” said Adani, adding that he often reflects on the lessons from the Kumbh.

The industrialist said that the Kumbh Mela offers unique insights:

Inclusive growth: He said that the Maha Kumbh 2025 is the ultimate example of ‘growth with goodness’ as it welcomes everyone from sadhus to CEOs, villagers to foreign tourists.

Spiritual technology: “While we pride ourselves on digital innovation, the Kumbh showcases spiritual technology – time-tested systems for managing human consciousness at scale,” said Adani, adding that the soft infrastructure is as crucial as physical infrastructure in an era when the biggest threat is mental illness.

Cultural confidence: Adani said that in an era of global homogenisation, Kumbh stands as a testament of cultural authenticity. “It's not a museum piece – it’s a living, breathing example of tradition adapting to modernity,” he said.

Adani said that they have been “deeply engaged this year in the Mela”. He said he is humbled by the vision our forefathers had. “When Harvard Business School studied the Kumbh Mela's logistics, they marvelled at its scale. But, as an Indian, I see something deeper: the world's most successful pop-up megacity isn't just about numbers – it's about eternal principles that we at the Adani Group strive to embrace,” he said.

“Consider this: Every 12 years, a temporary city larger than New York materialises on the banks of sacred rivers. No board meetings. No PowerPoint presentations. No venture capital. Just pure, time-tested Indian jugaad (innovation) backed by centuries of iterative learnings,” said Adani.

He said that at the Kumbh, scale isn’t just about size but also about impact. When 200 million people gather together, it is not just about an event but it is a confluence of souls. Long before ESG became a boardroom buzzword, Kumbh Mela practiced circular economy principles, he said.

Even so, the most powerful aspect of the Kumbh Mela is the absence of a single controlling authority. “True leadership lies not in giving orders but in the ability to take everyone along,” said Adani, citing the various akharas, local authorities and volunteers that work closely during the Kumbh Mela.

“Can we build organisations that last not just years, but centuries? Can our systems handle not just scale, but soul?” asked Adani to modern leaders. The Kumbh’s lessons encompass aspects such as sustainable resource management, harmonious mass collaboration, technology with human touch, leadership through service, and scale without losing soul, he said.