Arunachal Pradesh landslide: Biker cheats death as mountain road gives away. Watch

A video from Arunachal Pradesh has gone viral after showing a motorcyclist being swept away by a sudden landslide while trying to cross a rain-damaged mountain road in Siji in Lower Siang district. The incident took place on June 28 amid relentless monsoon rain, which has left roads in the area vulnerable to landslides and erosion.

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The rider escaped without injury despite being caught in the collapse. The footage has been widely shared on social media, where users expressed relief at his survival and described the escape as extraordinary.

The clip shows the biker moving cautiously across a narrow, mud-covered stretch of road cut into the hillside. As he inches forward, the unstable slope suddenly gives way, and within seconds a large mass of earth and rocks collapses beneath him, dragging both the rider and his motorcycle downhill with the debris.

The landslide continues down the slope before spilling into the Siji River below, sending mud and dust into the air. According to the caption shared with the video, the landslide not only carried the biker downhill but also blocked the flow of the river. The user who posted the footage said the incident took place amid incessant rainfall across the Northeast.

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Hair raising video from Arunachal Pradesh shows a biker riding a landslide (28.06.2026)



Amidst incessant rains across NE India, a video from Siji, Lower Siang shows a landslide carrying a biker down with it & blocking the Siji River.



Luckily, the biker escaped unharmed. He… pic.twitter.com/ypRiZRQjQJ — Kyang Thang རྐྱང་ཐང་ (@Kyangs_Thang) June 28, 2026

Referring to the rider's escape, the caption said, "He should probably buy a lottery," highlighting the luck that appeared to have saved his life. The visuals left many viewers stunned, with some describing his survival as "nothing short of miraculous" and others saying the clip showed how quickly a routine journey could turn dangerous.

The video also prompted users online to point to the dangers of landslides during the monsoon, especially in the hilly parts of Northeast India, where heavy rain can quickly destabilise slopes and make mountain roads hazardous. Many users also expressed relief that the biker survived the collapse unharmed.

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The incident in Siji has drawn wide attention online for the rider's narrow escape, the sudden collapse of the hillside and the effect of continuing monsoon rain on fragile mountain roads in the region.

Landslide chokes Siji River, evacuation ordered

Days of relentless rainfall triggered a massive landslide at the Siji-Magi Block Point, completely choking off the Siji River and creating a volatile natural dam. Fearing a catastrophic structural failure, the Lower Siang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued an urgent public advisory directing all residents along both riverbanks to move to safer locations immediately.

The danger extends well beyond the immediate area. The Siji River flows directly downstream into Assam’s Dhemaji district, where it is locally known as the Gai Nadi.

According to official statements, the sudden collapse of this debris wall could unleash a powerful flash flood with zero warning. Such an event poses an immediate threat to lives, livestock, homes, bridges, and public infrastructure across the downstream corridor.