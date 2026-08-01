Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Steel, Vedanta among top metal bets for a six-month view, says analyst

Tata Steel, Vedanta among top metal bets for a six-month view, says analyst

On Vedanta, Halder said the stock has fallen sharply since the group’s demerger-related phase, but is now showing signs of buying interest after the decline.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Tata Steel, Vedanta among top metal bets for a six-month view, says analystHalder is constructive on Tata Steel, which he said has corrected from a recent peak near Rs 220 to the Rs 180-185 zone.

Vedanta Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd have emerged as the top stock ideas in the metal pack for investors with a six-month horizon, according to market expert Pradip Halder, who believes the recent correction in both counters has opened up an attractive entry window. Halder argued that select names in the sector are now trading near favourable base levels, offering a better risk-reward setup than momentum chasing at higher valuations.

Advertisement

Correction opens a tactical entry window

Halder’s bullish stance comes at a time when metal stocks have seen uneven price action, with several counters pulling back from recent highs. In that backdrop, he singled out Vedanta and Tata Steel from a broader list that included Hindalco, Lloyd Metals and GMDC.

His core argument is straightforward: both stocks have corrected enough to make fresh entry possible, while technical support levels remain clearly identifiable for risk management.

Vedanta seen offering favourable risk-reward

On Vedanta, Halder said the stock has fallen sharply since the group’s demerger-related phase, but is now showing signs of buying interest after the decline. “Vedanta is definitely a Buy candidate at prevailing levels,” he said, signalling conviction in the stock at present levels.

Advertisement

He advised investors to maintain a stop loss near Rs 240. On the upside, he pegged targets at Rs 278-294 and Rs 330, adding that the setup offers roughly 20-30 per cent upside against about 10 per cent downside risk. That, in his view, makes the trade attractive from a portfolio allocation perspective over the next six months.

Tata Steel back on the radar

Halder was equally constructive on Tata Steel, which he said has corrected from a recent peak near Rs 220 to the Rs 180-185 zone. He described the stock as being in “time correction” now, a phase where prices consolidate before the next directional move.

Traders should keep a stop loss at Rs 152, he said. More importantly, Halder suggested the stock may be preparing for a renewed uptrend, remarking that “all-time high on the way” and that Tata Steel is getting ready to move into “neela khula aasman”.

Advertisement

Why the call matters

The broader takeaway from Halder’s view is that disciplined buying during corrections may offer better outcomes than entering after sharp rallies. For investors seeking exposure to the metal theme, his preference is clearly tilted toward large, liquid names where downside markers are visible and upside potential remains meaningful.

His final verdict was unambiguous: if the investment view is six months, “this is the right time for entry” in both stocks, as they are trading around a base zone after a healthy correction.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 1, 2026 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more