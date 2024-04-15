Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against HC order upholding arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against a Delhi High Court order that upheld his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the excise policy scam.

A top court bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter. On April 9, the Delhi HC rejected Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED and remand order passed by the trial court in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

While upholding Kejriwal's arrest, the high court said that the ED was left with "little option" after the Delhi CM skipped repeated summonses and refused to cooperate with the investigation, news agency PTI reported. Arvind Kejriwal , who is in judicial custody till April 15, is currently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested in the excise policy case on March 21.

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in his petition his arrest was made "in a motivated manner" and was solely based on subsequent, contradictory and "highly belated statements of co-accused" who have now turned approvers. The petition sought Kejriwal's release and declaration of his arrest as "illegal".

