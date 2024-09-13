Arvind Kejriwal bail: BJP demands resignation of Delhi CM, calls him corrupt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after the Supreme Court granted him bail, based on certain conditions, in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The BJP said that the apex court showed him the mirror and it is only fitting that he resigns now.

"The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan' (outright dishonest) Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail to him. He should immediately resign after this,” said BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Bhatia said that Kejriwal became a chief minister on bail from a chief minister in jail. He questioned the remnants of “influence, reputation and stature” of a chief minister who will have to report to an investigating officer every Monday and Thursday.

The spokesperson said that the people of Delhi deserve a better chief minister. He said Kejriwal has glued himself to the chief minister’s seat and is the same person who demanded resignations of people who faced allegations.

BJP’s reaction came after the apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI. The court said that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. It added that neither have the charges against him been quashed nor has he been acquitted.

Moreover, New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj also stated that while the Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, it found his arrest to be legal. She mentioned that the bail was a matter of procedure due to delays in the trial. Swaraj claimed that probe agencies had sufficient evidence and facts to arrest Kejriwal, which indicated that he was deeply involved in the liquor scam.

Swaraj criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, saying, "Prachar, parasar aur bhrashtachar (propaganda and corruption) is an old habit of the Aam Aadmi Party. They indeed are celebrating corruption today.”