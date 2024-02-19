Arvind Kejriwal skips ED’s sixth summons in excise policy case; matter in court 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the sixth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the summonses sent to Kejriwal were illegal and that the matter is now in court.

"The ED itself approached the court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision," the party said, regarding the summons issued to Kejriwal on February 14.

The AAP has maintained that the summons issued by the agency are “illegal” and “politically motivated”. Kejriwal had skipped all the summonses issued to him in connection with the case.The ED had then approached a city court.

The court had granted exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day. Kejriwal’s counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly was underway and will continue till the first week of March.

He will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said.

Kejriwal had earlier lashed out that the BJP and claimed that if the ED was stopped and Section 45 of the PMLA is abolished then no one would cross over to the BJP.

“Today, if the ED (Enforcement Directorate) is stopped and section 45 of the PMLA (The Prevention of Money-Laundering Act) is abolished, half of the BJP leaders will quit the party. There is only one agency (ED) which is responsible for leaders joining the BJP. No one will join the BJP if PMLA section 45 is removed. Leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje may form their own parties by the evening if section 45 of the PMLA is abolished,” the AAP leader told reporters on Sunday.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: AAP will ensure India is BJP-mukt by 2029, says Arvind Kejriwal