Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM today, AAP to decide Kejriwal's successor at 11:30 am. Details here

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will resign from his post on Tuesday. Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 04:30 pm on Tuesday, wherein he will tender his resignation.

Senior AAP leaders will hold a meeting today to decide on the next steps that the party will take. The AAP is likely to decide on the next chief minister at the legislative party meeting at 11:30 am today, India Today reported citing sources.

The AAP national convenor also held one-on-one meetings with senior party leaders to take their feedback on who would be the next CM. AAP senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha met Kejriwal at his residence where they discussed probable CM candidates.

Some of the probable contendors for the Delhi CM's office are Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Sunita Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that he would resign as the Chief Minister within the next 48 hours. At the time, he said that the party will decide on the new Chief Minister within the next 2 days, while adding that Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the liquor policy case, won't be the next CM.

He said that he and Sisodia would return to their respective posts "only after people say we are honest." His announcement came during his first address to AAP leaders and workers days after he was granted bail in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy 'scam'.

During this address, he also demanded that the elections in Delhi, slated for February 2025, be held in November this year with Maharashtra polls. "Until the elections take place, someone else from the Aam Aadmi Party will become the Chief Minister," Kejriwal said.

The decision to step down from the CM post was taken by Kejriwal himself during a closed-door meeting of senior AAP leaders. In the first meeting, Kejriwal informed senior party members of his decision to resign.

The final strategy surrounding Kejriwal's resignation was formulated during a subsequent gathering at Manish Sisodia's residence, sources added.