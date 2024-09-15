Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: 'Will comeback with people's mandate'

In a surprise announcement, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will resign as Delhi Chief Minister in the next two days and someone else from his party will replace him. Kejriwal said that the next chief minister will be decided in the next two days. He demanded assembly elections, due in February, be conducted in November along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

"I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict... I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people," the chief minister said in his first speech after coming out of jail.

The AAP supremo also announced that Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the liquor police case and recently walked out of jail on bail, will also not hold any position and will come back in the government only after a fresh mandate.

In his address, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre, calling it more cruel than the British. "Some people say that we will not be able to work because of restrictions imposed by the SC. Even they did not leave any stone unturned in imposing restrictions on us. If you think I am honest, vote for me in large numbers."

"I will sit on the chief minister's chair only after being elected. The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections. Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next chief minister will be decided."

The chief minister said the Centre sent him to jail because their goal was to "break the AAP and the courage of Arvind Kejriwal". "They thought they would break our party and form a government in Delhi after jailing me. But our party did not break. I did not resign from the jail because I wanted to protect the Constitution of India. I wanted to fail their formula. The SC asked the central government why a government cannot run from the jail. The SC proved that a government can run from jail."

