‘Sanjeevani Scheme is fraudulent, without any authority,’ says Delhi health dept 

The Delhi Health & Family Welfare Department has issued a notice on newspapers dismissing the legitimacy of the Sanjeevani Yojana that was announced by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide free medical treatment to all senior citizens aged 60 in the national capital. The department said that there is no such scheme, and has called it fraudulent and without any authority. It urged the people of Delhi to not believe in the promise of free treatment and to not give away their personal details.

The department said that it has come to its notice that a registration drive for the Sanjeevani Yojana has been carried out. It said that some political functionaries and volunteers are visiting people from door to door to collect information from elderly citizens and handing them “some sort of ‘Health/Sanjeevani Scheme Card’”.

It pointed out that these registration forms are seeking details of senior citizens including phone numbers, addresses, Aadhaar and bank account details. Elderly citizens have also started visiting government hospitals and offices to enquire about the scheme.

“It is informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, does not have any such supposed Sanjeevani Scheme in existence till date, further health department neither has authorised any health official or anybody to collect such personal information and data from elderly citizens, nor is the department providing any card in this regard,” the notice read.

It called Sanjeevani Yojana “fraudulent and without any authority”. The department said that if any person or entity calls or visits your residence then you must keep in mind not to believe in any promise of free treatment under the non-existent scheme. It urged people to not provide personal details to anybody claiming to provide benefits under the scheme, as well as to not sign or affix your thumb print on any document unknowingly.

After the notification, Arvind Kejriwal called for a press conference and claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will be arrested in a false case.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioning the department’s denial of the existence of the Sanjeevani Yojana, asked, “Why is there so much hatred against the elderly and the middle class? Kejriwal was such a chief minister who performed better than he promised,” stating that the Sanjeevani Scheme is a promise by Kejriwal for after he wins the elections.