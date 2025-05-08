Amid an escalation in tensions with Pakistan, the Centre has decided to deploy 137 additional companies of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir and other India–Pakistan border states, sources told Business Today. The reinforcements include personnel from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB.

"In view of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and other India-Pakistan border states, additional companies of all paramilitary forces will be sent there. These include CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB. Around 137 companies of all paramilitary forces are being sent to border states," the source stated.

The tension has escalated as Pakistan tried to Indian defence sites and is continuing unprovoked firing across the LoC using mortars and heavy artillery in areas such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors.

“Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt,” the ministry said.

Not just that, Pakistan also tried to target several Indian defence sites but all attempts were neutralised by the forces. The Defence Ministry informed that on the night of 7–8 May, Pakistan attempted to engage military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

"These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In response to Pakistan’s aggression, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Pakistani air defence radars and systems, including one in Lahore, which was reportedly neutralised.

The Defence Ministry reiterated that India remains committed to non-escalation, but warned:

“Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.”

This comes a day after India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeted 9 terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. Targets included the JeM’s Bahawalpur HQ and LeT’s nerve centre in Muridke.