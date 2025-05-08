India targets Lahore HQ-9 air defence system, S-400s foil Pak air attack, all-party meet: Top points

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Thursday as both sides exchanged military strikes, airspace incursions and artillery fire in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces launched targeted strikes on Pakistan’s air defence systems, including the neutralisation of Lahore’s HQ-9 unit, after Islamabad attempted to retaliate by striking 15 Indian military installations overnight.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Explosions were reported in Lahore near Walton airport, triggering panic and prompting the US Consulate General to issue a shelter-in-place directive for its personnel and urge citizens to leave the city.

Meanwhile, India thwarted the Pakistani assault using its S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ defence systems, marking a significant airspace clash not seen since the 2019 Balakot operation.

What happened on Thursday: Key developments