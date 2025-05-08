India targets Lahore HQ-9 air defence system, S-400s foil Pak air attack, all-party meet: Top points

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Thursday as both sides exchanged military strikes, airspace incursions and artillery fire in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.
The Indian Armed Forces launched targeted strikes on Pakistan’s air defence systems, including the neutralisation of Lahore’s HQ-9 unit, after Islamabad attempted to retaliate by striking 15 Indian military installations overnight.
Explosions were reported in Lahore near Walton airport, triggering panic and prompting the US Consulate General to issue a shelter-in-place directive for its personnel and urge citizens to leave the city.
Meanwhile, India thwarted the Pakistani assault using its S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ defence systems, marking a significant airspace clash not seen since the 2019 Balakot operation.
What happened on Thursday: Key developments
India targets Pakistan’s air defence systems, neutralises Lahore HQ-9 unit: “Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the Defence Ministry said.
Pakistan’s attempted strike on 15 Indian military targets foiled: Pakistan attempted drone and missile attacks on installations across Jammu, Punjab, Himachal, and Gujarat. Targets included Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhatinda, and Bhuj. “The drones and missiles were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and the Russia-made S-400 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence systems,” the government said.
Panic in Lahore after drone strike: Loud explosions were heard near Walton airport in Lahore, with sirens blaring across the city. Smoke was seen rising from affected zones. Local media reported injuries to four army personnel and the death of one civilian in Miano, Sindh. Flight operations were suspended at Sialkot, Karachi, and Lahore airports.
Pakistani firing kills 16 civilians along LoC, India retaliates: Pakistan intensified mortar and artillery shelling across Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, and Rajouri, killing 16 civilians, including three women and five children. “Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt,” said the Defence Ministry.
Pak national shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector: A Pakistani national was gunned down by the BSF while attempting to infiltrate Indian territory under the cover of darkness, despite multiple warnings.
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium damaged in drone attack: A drone strike hit Rawalpindi Stadium, disrupting a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match scheduled between Peshawar and Karachi, according to India Today reports.
Gurdaspur enforces blackout amid border threat: Punjab’s Gurdaspur district has announced a 9 PM to 5 AM nightly blackout under the Defence of India Act. Hospitals and jails are exempt but must ensure windows and doors are shut.
PM Modi reviews national preparedness: PM Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various ministries, stressing “seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience.”
S Jaishankar warns Pakistan against further escalation: “India has no intention of escalating the situation with Pakistan, but if there are military attacks on the country, then it will be met with a very firm response,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
EU stands with India: The European Union and its 27 Member States condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, stating: “Every state has the duty and the right lawfully to protect its citizens from acts of terror.”
Pakistan Stock Exchange crashes 6% amid Karachi strike rumours: The KSE100 index nosedived over 6%, plunging by 6,948 points, following unverified rumours of an Indian military strike near Karachi.