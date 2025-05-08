Operation Sindoor: As Indo-Pak tensions hit peak fever, Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif reaches brother Shehbaz's office

Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Thursday, reached the incumbent Prime Minister and his brother Shehbaz Sharif's office in Islamabad for an important meeting. The development comes as the ties between Pakistan and India worsen following India's Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an important meeting with top military officials is underway in Pakistan to discuss the current situation. The hectic parleys at Pakistan's PMO come at a time when sirens went off in Islamabad.

Given the uncertain situation that Pakistan finds itself in, the country's stock exchange plunged by more than 6 per cent on Thursday as trading was halted for an hour after rumours of the escalation of India's military action near Karachi.

Before trading was halted for an hour, Pakistan stock exchange's benchmark KSE100 index went down 6,948.73 points or 6.32 per cent to 1,03,060.30.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Armed Forces for the precision with which Operation Sindoor, a series of strikes that took down 9 terror camps in Pakistan, was executed.

Calling the strikes "unimaginable and very praiseworthy," he said: "Nine terrorist camps were destroyed in it and a large number of terrorists were killed. This operation was carried out without harming any innocent and with minimum collateral damage."

He also said that the way Operation Sindoor was carried out with minimum collateral damage, without harming innocent civilians, was possible because the "formidable and professionally trained" Indian Armed Forces had high quality equipment.

Moreover, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it was "not familiar with the matter" when questioned on the involvement of Chinese jets in the India-Pakistan conflict, as per news agency Reuters.

Previously, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in the National Assembly that he himself informed the Chinese team of how Islamabad struck down Indian aircraft with the help of jets given to Pakistan by China.