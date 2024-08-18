As Kolkata protests rage, Woman doctor attacked by drunk patient in Mumbai hospital

Amid nationwide protests over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, another disturbing incident has emerged from Mumbai. A woman resident doctor at Sion Hospital was allegedly assaulted by a patient and his relatives, all reportedly in an inebriated state, early Sunday morning.

The attack took place around 3:30 am while the doctor was on duty in the ward. The patient, who had arrived at the hospital with facial injuries, became aggressive during treatment. Along with his relatives—reported to be a group of 5-6 men—they began abusing and threatening the doctor. The situation escalated quickly, and the group physically assaulted her, causing injuries as she tried to defend herself.

Dr. Akshay More, head of BMC MARD, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "This is an incident of 3:30 in the morning today where a patient and some of his relatives reached the hospital in a drunk condition and got into a fight with the woman resident doctor. It is a matter of great concern that this is happening in Mumbai," he was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

Following the assault, the patient and his relatives fled the scene, leaving the hospital staff to deal with the aftermath. This incident has intensified the ongoing discussions about the safety of medical professionals in India, particularly in light of recent events in Kolkata.

In response to the growing concerns over violence against healthcare workers, the Union Health Ministry has issued a directive mandating that all government hospitals, whether under central or state control, file police complaints within six hours of any violent incident on their premises. The ministry emphasized that the head of the institution would be held accountable if no such complaint is made within the stipulated time.

The notice underscores the alarming trend of violence against doctors and healthcare staff, noting that such incidents have become increasingly common in government hospitals. "Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff at government hospitals. A number of healthcare workers suffered physical violence during the course of their duty. Many were threatened or exposed to verbal aggression," the notice stated.

This directive comes as medical professionals across the country continue to demand better protection and safer work environments.