Ashneer Grover says youngsters in India 'sheltered', have 'very little idea about how world works'

BharatPe founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover says youngsters in India are living in a "bubble" compared to their more 'experienced' American counterparts. Grover in a podcast said while 16-year-olds in the US gain real-world experience working at places like McDonald's, Indian youth remain sheltered.

"We think Americans are naive, but it's the exact opposite. Youngsters in America are more experienced. The current generation in India is living in a bubble. They live in gated societies and have no idea of the outside world," Grover remarked in a clip from the podcast hosted by 22-year-old dropout Ishan Sharma.

Grover stressed that these young individuals have little understanding of how the world operates beyond their privileged confines.

The entrepreneur also pointed out the immense academic pressure on Indian students, which begins as early as Class 9 as they strive to secure admission to prestigious colleges. "From Class 9, kids begin to prepare for colleges. How will they see or experience the world this way?" he questioned, suggesting that this intense focus on academics further limits their exposure to real-world experiences.

According to Grover, it takes about seven years in the professional world for these youngsters to truly understand how the country and economy function. He believes that experiencing failures, betrayals, and challenges in their careers is essential for bursting the bubble and gaining valuable insights.

Ashneer Grover: 20 year olds in India are living in a bubble. pic.twitter.com/Y3BNy2IuYI — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) July 17, 2024

Sharma shared a snippet from the podcast on X, captioning it, "Ashneer Grover: 20 year olds in India are living in a bubble." The video sparked a range of reactions from users. Some agreed with Grover, acknowledging that overprotective parenting and a lack of real-world exposure are significant issues. Others argued that this insulation could be advantageous, as it allows young people to make fearless decisions and innovate without the constraints of real-world experience.

One user commented, "True to some extent. This could be an advantage too. 20 year olds don't have the same mental constraints that come with experiencing the real world and that makes them more fearless in making decisions. They can therefore become better at innovation."

Another suggested, "Education needs to include real-world examples that are current. Instead of trying to fit too much content into the curriculum, we need to focus on application in the real world."