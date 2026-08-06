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Atiq Ahmad's youngest son Aban dies in road accident in Jhansi; was travelling to meet jailed brothers

Atiq Ahmad's youngest son Aban dies in road accident in Jhansi; was travelling to meet jailed brothers

According to police, the SUV carrying five people crashed into a road divider after the driver lost control.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 3:46 PM IST
Atiq Ahmad's youngest son Aban dies in road accident in Jhansi; was travelling to meet jailed brothersAtiq Ahmad's youngest son Aban dies in road accident in Jhansi

Aban Ahmad, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday. He was travelling to meet his two brothers lodged in jail. His friend also died in the crash, while three others were injured, police told news agency PTI.

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According to police, the SUV carrying five people crashed into a road divider after the driver lost control.

Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy said police received information about the accident around 10.30 am. "Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the medical college," Murthy told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Aban Ahmad, a resident of Prayagraj and son of Atiq Ahmad, and Sonu, son of Raja.

Police said Aban was travelling to Jhansi to meet his two brothers, who are currently lodged in jail. The three injured occupants are undergoing treatment at the government medical college.

WHO WAS ABAN AHMAD?

Aban Ahmad was the youngest son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was killed in 2023. His family has remained in the spotlight because of multiple criminal cases involving Atiq and his relatives.

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The latest tragedy comes more than three years after another of Atiq Ahmad's sons, Asad Ahmed, was killed in a police encounter.

On April 13, 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force shot dead Asad Ahmed and his aide Ghulam in Jhansi.

Both were wanted in the February 2023 murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each.

ATIQ AHMAD WAS SHOT DEAD IN 2023

Days after Asad's encounter, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction in Prayagraj.

The brothers were being escorted by police to a medical college for a check-up in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case when they were attacked.

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The killing was captured on live television.

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 3:45 PM IST
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