LEAP India mops ₹371 cr in pre-IPO round; Promoter Mathew, GIC, Dymon Asia among investors

Leap India has completed a pre-IPO placement of around Rs 371.3 crore ahead of its initial public offering. The Mumbai-based company, which is among the largest on-demand asset pooling providers in India’s supply chain management sector, undertook the placement in consultation with the book running lead managers to the IPO.



According to a media advertisement published on August 6, 2026, the company privately placed 2,33,51,100 equity shares for cash at an issue price of Rs 159 per share, including a premium of Rs 158 per share. The placement saw participation from Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund GIC subsidiary Gamnat, Dymon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment (Singapore) and promoter Sunu Mathew.



Gamnat was allocated 1,76,10,000 equity shares of the company, aggregating to ₹279.99 crore. Dymon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment (Singapore) was allotted 31,44,600 equity shares at the same price, aggregating to Rs 49.99 crore. Promoter Sunu Mathew-backed Matyas Possessiones was allotted 14,46,500 shares at ₹159 per share, aggregating to Rs 22.99 crore.



Leap India’s IPO will open on Friday, August 7, and close on Tuesday, August 11, after the company completed its pre-IPO fundraising of around Rs 371.3 crore through the private placement. The company has announced a price of Rs 151-159 for the issue with a lot size of 94 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It undertook the pre-IPO placement at the upper end of the price band.



Even after the secondary sale, the issue size remains unchanged. The company is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 2,480 crore from its public offering, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 480 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock will begin to trade on both BSE and NSE from August 14, Friday.



Last heard, LEAP India was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 9-10 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of around 6 per cent for the investors. JM Financial, Avendus Capital, UBS Securities India and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

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