Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
LEAP India mops ₹371 cr in pre-IPO round; Promoter Mathew, GIC, Dymon Asia among investors

LEAP India mops ₹371 cr in pre-IPO round; Promoter Mathew, GIC, Dymon Asia among investors

LEAP India has raised around Rs 371 crore through a pre-IPO placement, with promoter Sunu Mathew, GIC and Dymon Asia among key investors, ahead of the opening of its issue.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 3:02 PM IST
LEAP India mops ₹371 cr in pre-IPO round; Promoter Mathew, GIC, Dymon Asia among investorsAI-generated image for representational purpose only.

Leap India has completed a pre-IPO placement of around Rs 371.3 crore ahead of its initial public offering. The Mumbai-based company, which is among the largest on-demand asset pooling providers in India’s supply chain management sector, undertook the placement in consultation with the book running lead managers to the IPO.

According to a media advertisement published on August 6, 2026, the company privately placed 2,33,51,100 equity shares for cash at an issue price of Rs 159 per share, including a premium of Rs 158 per share. The placement saw participation from Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund GIC subsidiary Gamnat, Dymon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment (Singapore) and promoter Sunu Mathew.

Gamnat was allocated 1,76,10,000 equity shares of the company, aggregating to ₹279.99 crore. Dymon Asia Multi-Strategy Investment (Singapore) was allotted 31,44,600 equity shares at the same price, aggregating to Rs 49.99 crore. Promoter Sunu Mathew-backed Matyas Possessiones was allotted 14,46,500 shares at ₹159 per share, aggregating to Rs 22.99 crore.

Leap India’s IPO will open on Friday, August 7, and close on Tuesday, August 11, after the company completed its pre-IPO fundraising of around Rs 371.3 crore through the private placement. The company has announced a price of Rs 151-159 for the issue with a lot size of 94 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It undertook the pre-IPO placement at the upper end of the price band.

Even after the secondary sale, the issue size remains unchanged. The company is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 2,480 crore from its public offering, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 480 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock will begin to trade on both BSE and NSE from August 14, Friday.

Last heard, LEAP India was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 9-10 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of around 6 per cent for the investors. JM Financial, Avendus Capital, UBS Securities India and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more