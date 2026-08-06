‘No proposal to blend ethanol with ATF’: Aviation minister Kinjarapu on Kejriwal’s claims

There is no proposal to blend ethanol with aviation turbine fuel (ATF), said Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. His post was in response to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who said that sources informed him the government was planning to mix ethanol with ATF.
“The claim that the Government plans to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is completely false and irresponsible. There is no such proposal. Ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated. SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards,” he said, something that BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya had also tweeted.