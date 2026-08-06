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Swiggy shares rise 6% as firm unveils FY31 vision 

Swiggy shares rise 6% as firm unveils FY31 vision 

Swiggy shares rose 6% to Rs 305.10 against the previous close of Rs 288.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 82,326 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 11:55 AM IST
Swiggy shares rise 6% as firm unveils FY31 vision Swiggy's Food Delivery business posted Rs 9,490 Cr. GOV in Q1 FY27, up 18% YoY, with adjusted EBITDA runrate of Rs 292 cr, up by 5 times from Q1 FY25.

Shares of Swiggy Ltd zoomed 6% on Thursday after the firm outlined its FY31 vision of setting up its goal to build a Rs 10,000 crore adjusted EBITDA business. This would involve more than tripling consolidated Gross Order Value (GOV) to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore from Rs 67,734 crore in FY26, implying a 30% plus GOV CAGR through 2031 alongside expanding profitability.

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Swiggy shares rose 6% to Rs 305.10 against the previous close of Rs 288.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 82,326 crore.

Commenting on Swiggy’s vision, Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director and Group CEO, Swiggy, said, “Our confidence in achieving our five-year EBITDA goal is rooted in the strength of our fundamentals. We have always believed that if we stay focused on solving large consumer problems and execute with discipline , the financial outcomes will follow. We are operating in three of India’s largest and fastest growing consumer opportunity spaces , food-delivery, quick commerce and out of home consumption with each of these businesses having the potential to compound over the coming years”.

The online food delivery provider expects by FY31 food delivery Gross Order Value (GOV) to grow 2.5-3.5 times and Rs 5,000 crore in Adjusted EBITDA driven by Toing and other affordability led initiatives said.

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Powered by strong execution across operations, delivery efficiency, partner enablement, network
scale, accelerated Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) growth and innovation, Swiggy's Food Delivery business posted Rs 9,490 Cr. GOV in Q1 FY27, up 18% YoY, with adjusted EBITDA runrate of Rs 292 cr, up by 5 times from Q1 FY25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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