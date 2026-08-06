Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Titan Company shares hit record high ahead of Q1 earnings, here are results estimates 

Titan Company shares hit record high ahead of Q1 earnings, here are results estimates 

Titan Company stock rose 1.92% to a high of Rs 5007.55 against the previous close of Rs 4912. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.41 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 1:36 PM IST
Titan Company shares hit record high ahead of Q1 earnings, here are results estimates Titan said its consumer businesses rose around 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the June 2026 quarter.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd hit their record high a day ahead of the gems, jewellery and luxury goods' firm's June quarter earnings set to be announced on August 7. Titan Company stock rose 1.92% to a high of Rs 5007.55 against the previous close of Rs 4912. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.41 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company's  net income is likely to rise over 19% from a year ago, led by higher gold prices and strong demand, according to Bloomberg. The firm is expected to report a revenue growth of about 30% to Rs 19,000 crore, according to the average analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

In Q1, the government more than doubled import duties on gold and silver, a move that’s could result in a cut in annual demand by 10%. Analysts will track any commentary on the impact of higher import duties on demand in the upcoming festive season. 
During Q1, average domestic gold prices rose 59% on a year, said brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Titan said average ticket sizes increased at a double-digit pace.

Advertisement

In its Q1 business updates, Titan said its consumer businesses rose around 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter. Its domestic business rose 37 per cent YoY, led by strong traction across key segments.

Titan Company's jewellery division remained the key growth engine during the June quarter, delivering a 39% year-on-year increase in revenue. The company said demand was supported by strong festive purchases, particularly during Akshaya Tritiya, while relatively stable gold prices encouraged consumers to continue buying jewellery.

The retailer also continued to expand its physical presence, adding a net 77 stores during the quarter to take its total retail network to 3,680 outlets as of June 2026.

Within the jewellery segment, Titan opened 33 new stores, increasing the network to 1,227 locations. Its flagship jewellery brands—Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon—collectively recorded 39% year-on-year growth, while CaratLane outperformed with a 42% increase.

Advertisement

The company said customer additions remained in the low double digits, while average transaction values rose in the high double digits, reflecting sustained demand for higher-value purchases.

Titan's watches and wearables business also delivered a healthy performance, with revenue rising 23% year-on-year. The segment added 34 stores during the quarter, expanding its retail footprint to 1,345 outlets.

Growth was driven by strong demand for analogue watches, which benefited from ongoing premiumisation trends and recorded growth in the high twenties. In contrast, the smartwatches category remained under pressure, with sales declining in the low teens during the quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more