Titan Company shares hit record high ahead of Q1 earnings, here are results estimates 

In Q1, the government more than doubled import duties on gold and silver, a move that’s could result in a cut in annual demand by 10%. Analysts will track any commentary on the impact of higher import duties on demand in the upcoming festive season.

During Q1, average domestic gold prices rose 59% on a year, said brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Titan said average ticket sizes increased at a double-digit pace.

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In its Q1 business updates, Titan said its consumer businesses rose around 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter. Its domestic business rose 37 per cent YoY, led by strong traction across key segments.

Titan Company's jewellery division remained the key growth engine during the June quarter, delivering a 39% year-on-year increase in revenue. The company said demand was supported by strong festive purchases, particularly during Akshaya Tritiya, while relatively stable gold prices encouraged consumers to continue buying jewellery.

The retailer also continued to expand its physical presence, adding a net 77 stores during the quarter to take its total retail network to 3,680 outlets as of June 2026.

Within the jewellery segment, Titan opened 33 new stores, increasing the network to 1,227 locations. Its flagship jewellery brands—Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and beYon—collectively recorded 39% year-on-year growth, while CaratLane outperformed with a 42% increase.

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The company said customer additions remained in the low double digits, while average transaction values rose in the high double digits, reflecting sustained demand for higher-value purchases.

Titan's watches and wearables business also delivered a healthy performance, with revenue rising 23% year-on-year. The segment added 34 stores during the quarter, expanding its retail footprint to 1,345 outlets.

Growth was driven by strong demand for analogue watches, which benefited from ongoing premiumisation trends and recorded growth in the high twenties. In contrast, the smartwatches category remained under pressure, with sales declining in the low teens during the quarter.