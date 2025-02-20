'Attention economy is ruthless, don't let algorithms decide...': Entrepreneur's message to content creators 

As social media debates rage over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks, entrepreneur Dilip Kumar has shifted focus to the less sensational but impactful side of content creation — one that doesn’t make headlines but changes lives.

"Yesterday, I met a 26-year-old boy making YouTube videos to educate young girls about menstrual health. No sponsors, no brand deals, no fancy equipment—just knowledge, freely shared. His motivation was the struggles his sister faced growing up," Kumar shared in a post on LinkedIn.

“This is the side of content creation people rarely see in India. Because it doesn’t go viral. It doesn’t spark outrage or fuel controversy,” he said.

In recent days, the digital space has been consumed by controversy after Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, made a remark about parents and sex during a YouTube show. The comment went viral on February 10, sparking outrage and leading to multiple FIRs against him and other comedians who were part of the discussion, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija.

The case reached the Supreme Court, where the bench pulled up Allahbadia, calling his words “vulgar” and stating he had “a dirty mind that put society to shame.”

“Where is the question of an individual’s morality? We can understand if one person says I don’t like these kinds of words. You tell us, if there is anyone on earth who would like these kinds of words. You are insulting parents...We don’t want to say anything further but there is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited by him in this kind of a programme,” Justice Surya Kant said.

The bench granted interim protection from arrest but barred Allahbadia and his associates from airing any new shows until further orders, stating, “Stop this show business for the time being.”

The impact of algorithms on content

As social media fumed over Allahbadia’s case, Dilip Kumar highlighted the larger issue—the attention economy and how it shapes content creation. “A few loud voices stir outrage, and suddenly, the entire ecosystem of creators is under fire. The attention economy is ruthless — outrage is a currency, and algorithms reward volume, not knowledge,” he said.

He pointed out that content creation remains one of the most powerful tools of the digital age, allowing anyone with just a phone and an idea to make a meaningful impact. “The internet remains the last true frontier of leverage. With just a phone and an idea, a single person can achieve what once took institutions, gatekeepers, and millions in capital. It’s a superpower, and like all superpowers, it’s all about how we use it,” he stated.

Kumar stressed that while controversial content dominates discourse, there are also educators, innovators, and change-makers using digital platforms for good. “Yes, there’s noise and chaos. But beneath it, there are builders, educators, and creators using this leverage to make the world a little better.”

He concluded with a call to action: “The internet doesn’t care what we consume or create. But in the long run, we become what we feed our mind. The question isn’t whether content creation is good or bad. The question is: what are we using it for? If you want better content, make it. The leverage is in our hands. Don’t let the algorithm decide your future.”



