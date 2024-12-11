Atul Subhash suicide case: Bangalore techie prepared 'last day, execute last moment' checklist of things to be done before death

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old Bangalore techie who died by suicide, had reportedly prepared a checklist of the tasks he needed to get done in the days leading up to his demise. Pasted on the wall of his Bengaluru home, the checklist was divided into 3 parts -- 'Before last day', 'Last day' and 'Execute last moment.'

The checklist included tasks like removing fingerprint and phone recognition from his phone; leaving his car, bike and room keys on the fridge; completing his office work and submitting his office laptop and charger.

While the list has a column for marking 'Last day' and 'Execute last moment' sections, it also has 'Done' section against the items in the 'Before last day' section.

These included finishing office tasks and legal preparations, securing his finances, compiling all communications and backing up data and "creating redundancies."

Some items in the 'Execute Last Moment' section included having a bath, keeping his car, bike and room keys on the fridge, and leaving the suicide note on the table. The techie also mentioned that it took him a few months to make sure that he completes all his pending responsibilities towards his family and his work commitments.

"Also, a lot of government work is slow, that also led to this delay in suicide. I hope this delay will not go against me and will not help harassers and extorters of me and my family," he wrote.

"The more | work hard and become better at my work, the more l and my family will be harassed and extorted and the whole legal system will encourage and help my harassers... Now, with me gone, there won't be any money and there won't be any reason to harass my old parents and my brother. I may have destroyed my body but it has saved everything I believe in," he further wrote.

The 34-year-old techie, who was found dead in his Bengaluru residence on Monday, left behind a suicide note spanning 24 pages and an almost 90-minute long video wherein he alleges that his wife and her family members filed several false cases against him and his family.

He added that they were trying to get him to pay ₹2 lakh per month as maintenance for his wife Nikita Singhania and the couple's son. Subhash also accused a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur of demanding ₹5 lakh bribe from him to settle the cases.

This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, please call a helpline: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830.