'Aurangzeb kind of move': BJP blasts Telangana govt for restrictions during Diwali

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Telangana government headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for imposing restrictions during Diwali. In a tweet, BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the Telangana government has banned Diwali celebrations, by imposing restrictions under Section 144.

"In an Aurangzeb kind of move, the Congress Govt in Telangana has put a ban on Diwali celebrations, by imposing restrictions under Section 144, which prohibits gatherings and processions, from Oct 27 to Nov 28, 2024. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras too, the Congress administration in Hyderabad stopped Hindus from celebrating the festival, without giving any valid reason," he said.

Malviya said Hindus have repeatedly been denied the right of worship in Telangana. Earlier in April, he said, the Hyderabad Police denied permission to BJP MLA T Raja Singh to undertake the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in the city. "The anti-Hindu Congress, which has been brazen in its condemnation of Sanatana Dharma, by openly supporting their ally DMK's call for eradication of Sanatan, is now actively preventing the Hindus from celebrating their festivals."

According to an order shared by Malviya, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner said that several organisations were trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in the city, by resorting to charnas and protests.

"Therefore, with a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in Hyderabad City...Commissioner of Police...do hereby prohibit every kind of gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings and prohibit any individual/groups of individuals from making any speeches."

The city police have also prohibited gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form which is likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The restrictions have been imposed till November 28.