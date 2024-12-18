'Avoidable': CJI pulls up Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Yadav for anti-Muslim remarks, Opposition turns up heat with impeachment call

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, met with Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav on Tuesday, addressing concerns over his contentious remarks made during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event earlier this month. Sources suggest the collegium conveyed that his statements were “avoidable.”

While details of the 30-minute meeting remain undisclosed, attention has now shifted to the Rajya Sabha, where Opposition parties have initiated an impeachment motion against Justice Yadav. They allege his comments constitute “hate speech” and foster “communal disharmony.”

The controversy stems from Justice Yadav’s speech at a VHP legal cell event on December 8, held within the Allahabad High Court premises. His address sharply criticised the Muslim community, contrasting reforms within Hindu practices with alleged stagnation in Islamic traditions. He framed the debate around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a divide between Hindus and Muslims, sparking widespread outrage.

Justice Yadav argued that reforms such as the abolition of sati, jauhar, and untouchability in Hinduism demonstrated progress, while Islamic practices—particularly polygamy—remained unchanged. “Why are you not doing away with laws that allow a man to marry multiple wives without consent?” he questioned, adding that such practices were no longer “acceptable.”

In remarks perceived as inflammatory, Justice Yadav claimed Hinduism embodies tolerance and non-violence—qualities he alleged Islam lacks. “Hindus are taught compassion and non-violence from childhood,” he said, contrasting this with animal sacrifices in Muslim households. “How do you expect someone raised in such an environment to be tolerant and generous?” he remarked.

Justice Yadav further asserted, “This is Hindustan, and the country will run according to the will of the majority.”

Opposition parties reacted sharply, accusing Justice Yadav of undermining constitutional principles. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat wrote to CJI Khanna, stating, “No litigant can hope for justice in a court where a judge holds such biased, prejudiced opinions against the minority community.”

The impeachment notice submitted in the Rajya Sabha awaits consideration by the Chairman, who holds the authority to accept or reject the motion. The outcome will determine whether further action is taken against Justice Yadav.

Justice Yadav’s remarks and the subsequent fallout highlight the growing tension between judicial impartiality and political sensitivities in India. The Supreme Court’s intervention signals the gravity of the issue amidst mounting public and political scrutiny.