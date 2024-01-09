Ayodhya Ram Mandir: January 22 to be a dry day in UP, all schools and colleges shut

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: January 22 will be a dry day in UP and all schools and colleges will be shut for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a holiday for educational institutions in the state on January 22, adding that there would be no sale of liquor across the state on the day.

The UP CM has also ordered that all government buildings be decked on January 22. The chief minister is in Ayodhya to review the preparations for the ceremony, directing a 'Kumbh Model' of cleanliness for Ayodhya.

Preparations are in full swing for the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman, and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu, have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration which will see over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs, including priests, donors, and several politicians.



The ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16, with the temple trust-appointed host conducting the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.