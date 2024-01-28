Ayodhya Ram Temple can withstand once-in-2,500-year quake due to its ‘superstructure material’: Scientists

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been meticulously engineered to endure seismic events that occur once every 2,500 years. This feat of structural resilience was confirmed by scientists and researchers from the CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI), who conducted comprehensive scientific studies on the temple's site.

These studies included geophysical characterization, geotechnical analysis, foundation design vetting, and advanced 3D structural analysis. The primary objective was to ensure the temple's structural integrity against the Maximum Considered Earthquake, which is equivalent to a seismic event with a 2,500-year return period.

Senior scientist Debdutta Ghosh from CSIR-CBRI highlighted that the temple's three-storey superstructure can withstand tremors of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale. The structural design was perfected after simulating over 50 computer models to achieve optimal performance, architectural elegance, and safety. Notably, the temple is constructed using Bansi Paharpur sandstone in a dry jointed manner without any steel reinforcement, aiming for a lifespan of 1,000 years.

“The scientific study was done to ensure the structural safety of the temple for the Maximum Considered Earthquake, equivalent to a 2,500-year return period,” Debdutta Ghosh, a senior scientist at CSIR-CBRI, told PTI.

Specialised bricks with a compressive strength exceeding 20 MPa (megapascals) or approximately 2,900 psi (pounds per square inch) have also been utilized, ensuring the temple's robustness. The temple's earthquake-resistant design includes 392 pillars and 12 doors, and instead of iron, copper chips are employed to join stones, further contributing to its durability.

The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the temple took place on January 22, 2024, marking its official inauguration. The completion of the entire temple is anticipated by December 2024. As it stands, the Ram Mandir not only serves as a place of worship but also as a testament to India's advanced engineering capabilities and commitment to preserving cultural heritage through state-of-the-art construction techniques.

Also Read: 'Lock them up in a room': The Nithin Kamath prank that had Zerodha staff crying