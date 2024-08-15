'Baam and Ram have done this': Mamata Banerjee blames Left and BJP for vandalism in Kolkata hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that CPI(M) and BJP workers were involved in the vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

After meeting the Governor, Mamata Banerjee told the press that the people who vandalized the hospital during the protests were "outsiders."

"I have received information that outsiders, some political party workers of 'Baam and Ram' have done this. Students have no role in it. I condemn the incident and I will hold a rally tomorrow demanding hanging sentence (for the rape accused)," the Chief Minister said.

In the past, Mamata Banerjee has accused the Left and the BJP of conspiring against her government.

"I saw flags of the Left and BJP... the way they attacked the police. One of my officers-in-charge was missing for one hour. Later, he was found wounded. But the police did not list the patients. They did not use force. We have done a lot of aandolan (agitation) and never done things like that inside hospital," she said.

On Wednesday night, thousands of women across West Bengal joined the 'Reclaim the Night' protest to seek justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital.

Although the protests were mostly peaceful, violence erupted outside RG Kar hospital. A mob forcefully entered the hospital, vandalizing the emergency ward and damaging police vehicles parked outside.

Police said that about 40-50 people, pretending to be protesters, entered the hospital and vandalized property. In response, police used tear gas and batons to break up the mob.