Lawrence Bishnoi's girlfriend burnt alive? Here's what we know about his love story in college

Lawrence Bishnoi, a 31-year-old currently in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail, is said to have a widespread criminal network across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

He has been linked to several major crimes, including the high-profile murders of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Bishnoi, also known as Balkaran Barar, started off as the son of a police constable but eventually became a notorious gangster. His transformation is said to have begun during his school days when he fell in love. Sadly, his love story ended in tragedy when his girlfriend was reportedly burned alive by his rivals during a college student election.

According to reports, Lawrence Bishnoi grew up in a well-off family. His father was a Haryana Police officer, and the family-owned land valued in crores. Despite his privileged background, Bishnoi eventually got involved in criminal activities.

According to sources quoted by News18 Hindi, people familiar with him shared that while studying at a convent school in Abohar, Bishnoi developed feelings for a classmate. This affection turned into a mutual relationship when they both joined DAV College in Chandigarh for higher studies, where they continued their relationship.

While at DAV College, Bishnoi got involved in student politics, starting the Student Organisation of Punjab University (SOPU). However, after losing the student union presidential election to a rival group, he became enraged. According to a News18 Hindi report, this defeat pushed him to obtain a revolver and try to assert control in college politics.

In 2011, tensions between Bishnoi's group and their opponents escalated, leading to violent confrontations. Tragically, his girlfriend was allegedly targeted by the rival group and reportedly set on fire. After her death, Bishnoi is said to have sought revenge against several student leaders.

Bishnoi was just five years old when the blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood star Salman Khan occurred in 1998 during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, a case that angered the Bishnoi community, which holds the animal in high regard.

More than two decades later, Bishnoi’s intense grudge against Salman Khan has persisted, even while he remains behind bars. His name resurfaced in the media following the recent assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was close to Salman Khan. Siddique, aged 66, was shot by three attackers in Mumbai, and police suspect the hit was ordered by Bishnoi. This theory gained traction after a Facebook post appeared, stating, "Jo Salman Khan aur Dawood gang ki help karega apna hisab-kitab laga ke rakhna" (Anyone helping Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, settle your accounts).