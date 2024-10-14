Bahraich violence: Hundreds protest, internet suspended – what we know so far

Tension escalated in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Monday, a day after a 22-year-old man died and several others were injured during clashes between two groups over the playing of music during a Durga idol immersion procession. Violence broke out on Sunday when stones were hurled and shots were fired at the procession in Mahsi, a sub-division of Bahraich district.

The district administration took immediate steps to contain the unrest, including suspending internet services in Mahsi to prevent further flare-ups. Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said that 25-30 individuals have been detained and efforts are ongoing to restore peace in the affected areas.

Stone Pelting, Gunshots, and Arrests

According to police, a man identified as Salman was arrested after evidence emerged that shots had been fired from his home. India Today reported that a case has been registered against ten individuals in connection with the violence. Six of them have been identified as Abdul Hamid, Sarfaraz, Faheem, Sahir Khan, Nankau, and Marf Ali, while the identities of four others are still being confirmed.

SP Shukla stated, "A case has been registered against Salman, as gunshots were fired from his house, which also operates as a shop."

The deceased, identified as Ram Gopal Mishra from Rehua Mansoor village, was participating in the procession when he was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On Monday, the situation worsened as tensions escalated in Mahsi and nearby areas. Crowds armed with sticks and iron rods took to the streets, setting shops and vehicles ablaze. Protests erupted at several places, with demonstrators raising slogans against the police and administrative authorities. Thick black smoke billowed from burning shops and homes. The police had to conduct flag marches to restore order, but sporadic violence persisted.

Culprits Will Not Be Spared: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence and assured strict action against the culprits. He emphasised that those responsible for disturbing law and order would not be spared. "Those who disturbed the law and order situation in Bahraich's Mahsi will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them," the Chief Minister said. He further directed local officials to engage with religious leaders to ensure the smooth continuation of idol immersion rituals across the district.

जनपद बहराइच के महसी में माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।



सभी को सुरक्षा की गारंटी, लेकिन उपद्रवियों और जिनकी लापरवाही से घटना घटी है, ऐसे लोगों को चिह्नित कर कठोरतम कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रतिमा विसर्जन जारी रहेगा। प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारियों को मौके पर… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2024

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a statement on social media platform X, expressed concern about potential conspiracies aimed at disturbing the peace in the state. "Any conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of Uttar Pradesh will not be successful. Those who protect the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be cautious and vigilant," he warned. Maurya assured strict punishment for the perpetrators and pledged full justice for the victims. "I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and patience," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her concerns on X, calling the violence and the administration's response "extremely sad and unfortunate." In her post, she appealed to the Chief Minister and state authorities to take swift action, involve the public to restore trust, and put an end to the violence. "Strictest action should be taken against the culprits. My humble appeal to the public, please do not take the law into your own hands," she urged.

Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani confirmed that tensions had erupted during the idol immersion, further deteriorating after the shooting incident. "The situation deteriorated after a person was shot," she said, adding that the district administration decided to halt idol immersions in several areas to prevent further escalation.

In Fakharpur town and other parts of Bahraich, similar processions were canceled as a precautionary measure amidst heightened communal tension following the fatal incident.

BJP MLA from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh, expressed his condolences and demanded action against those responsible for the unrest. "We are moving ahead with the last rites of the deceased person. Barely four months ago, he got married. The family members of the deceased demand that cases should be registered against those responsible, and action should be initiated against them. The SHO and the in-charge of the police outpost should be suspended," Singh told PTI.

The incident has left the region on edge, with the administration scrambling to restore normalcy. Additional police forces have been deployed to the area, and patrols have been increased to deter any further outbreaks of violence.

(With inputs from agencies)