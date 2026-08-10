Monsoon forecast till August 15: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these regions

The most significant warning is for the Western Himalayan region, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places between August 9 and August 15. The weather department has cautioned that the intense rain could increase the risk of landslides, flash floods and disruption to road connectivity in vulnerable hill districts.

Delhi-NCR weather outlook

For Delhi-NCR, the weather between August 9 and August 12 is likely to remain dominated by clouds, high humidity and intermittent showers.

The immediate concerns are likely to be sudden rainfall, waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions rather than a significant rise in temperatures.

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Residents can expect breaks between showers, but weather conditions may change quickly as monsoon clouds continue to move across the region.

Western Himalayas under watch

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among the states expected to see the most persistent monsoon activity during the August 9-15 period.

In mountainous terrain, repeated heavy showers can quickly saturate slopes, increasing the possibility of landslides and debris flows. Rivers and streams may also swell rapidly after intense rainfall, especially in narrow valleys.

Travellers planning to visit the hill states between August 9 and August 15 have been advised to keep track of district-level weather warnings as road closures and temporary disruptions remain possible.

North India to see intermittent rain through mid-August

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Across North India, monsoon conditions are expected to continue through the week ending August 15.

Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness cloudy skies with intermittent rain and thunderstorms. Rather than continuous rainfall, many areas could experience short but intense showers that may lead to waterlogging.

In Delhi, the IMD's latest observations for August 9 showed a maximum temperature of 35.3°C and a minimum of 26.5°C, with 4.8 mm of rainfall recorded during the preceding 24 hours. Humidity remained high, keeping the weather warm and uncomfortable between rain spells.

The capital is expected to remain under the influence of the active monsoon pattern through the first half of the week.

Central and eastern India

Between August 9 and August 13, central and eastern India are also likely to remain under the influence of monsoon systems.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, parts of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal could see light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy spells in some districts.

The weather is expected to fluctuate rapidly, with cloudy skies giving way to thunderstorms and brief periods of intense rainfall.

Heavy rain risk in South India

Southern India will continue to be another major focus of the monsoon during August 9-12. Kerala and parts of Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall, with isolated very heavy spells possible in some locations.

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Kerala's weather authorities have warned of isolated heavy rainfall on August 9, with some places capable of receiving 7-11 cm of rain in a short period. Coastal and hilly districts remain particularly vulnerable to waterlogging and landslides.

Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to experience repeated rain spells during the early part of the week.

West coast remains vulnerable

The west coast, including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, is expected to remain under active monsoon conditions through August 10-14.

Mumbai and surrounding districts could experience periods of intense rain, although rainfall is likely to occur in bursts rather than as uninterrupted showers. In urban areas, even short-duration heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems, leading to temporary flooding, traffic congestion and delays in local transport.

The biggest concern during this period is the possibility of localised intense rainfall. While one district may receive moderate rain, another nearby area could record a much heavier downpour within a few hours.