Delhi air pollution: AQI ‘very poor’ at 373; govt fines polluting vehicles, construction sites

Delhi air pollution: The national capital’s air quality has remained in the ‘very poor’ category in the days since Diwali celebrations. On Monday, the national capital’s AQI dipped to 373 even as Stage II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in effect since October 22. Meanwhile, the Centre has ordered the closure of certain construction and demolition sites that failed to comply with pollution control norms.

Related Articles

On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 373, with many stations recording the AQI over 400, which is the ‘severe’ category. Jahangirpuri station recorded AQI at 413, while Mundka was at 400, New Moti Bagh 400, Patparganj 402, Punjabi Bagh 404, Rohini 409, Vivek Vihar 421, Anand Vihar 433, Ashok Vihar 409, and Burari Crossing 408 among others, according to SAFAR-India data.

ITO recorded an AQI of 349, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 354, Lodhi Road 346, Mandir Marg 380, North Campus DU 391, Okhla Phase 1 388, Pusa 350, RK Puram 393, Siri Fort 367, Dwarka Sector 8 393, and IGI Airport 369.

AQI levels are categorised as the following: ‘0-50 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.

Meanwhile, the Centre has ordered the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites and imposed fines on 597 sites for failing to comply with pollution control norms between October 15 and 31. It also imposed fines on 54,000 vehicles for lacking a valid pollution-under-control certificate, and impounded 3,900 overage vehicles during the period, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The CAQM also inspected illegal waste dumping sites, took action against violations, and deployed mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns to control road dust across the region.