'Bangalore will collapse soon....': Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati show marred by Kannada language row

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated Bengaluru performance as part of his Dil-Luminati tour drew the usual buzz and fanfare, including a viral clip of Deepika Padukone joining him on stage.

But the evening took a darker turn for one attendee, who claims her concert experience was ruined by a heated confrontation over language.

Related Articles

The incident came to light when X user Tanisha Sabherwal shared her experience, calling it “pathetic” and attributing the chaos to the city’s ongoing language tensions. “I never thought I’d say this, but BANGALORE WILL COLLAPSE soon because of this language issue,” she wrote.

Sabherwal recounted being pushed by a woman during the concert, an occurrence she admitted wasn’t unexpected at a crowded event. But what followed, she said, was entirely uncalled for. When Sabherwal asked the woman to back off, the latter responded with abusive language and demanded she speak in Kannada.

I never thought I’ll be saying this, after having lived for so long but BANGALORE WILL COLLAPSE soon because of this language issue.



If you’re gonna say ‘then learn’, go ahead but READ ON.



Yesterday’s Diljeet concert experience was pathetic. — Tanisha Sabherwal (@tanishaaa03) December 7, 2024

The situation escalated when Sabherwal’s friend intervened. According to her, the woman twisted his arm, leading to a heated argument. The confrontation escalated further when the woman called the police.

“She left and comes back with a police saying my friend was teasing her,” Sabherwal wrote, adding that the officers also communicated only in Kannada. The turning point, she claimed, came when she showed the police a video of the incident, prompting the officers to drop the matter. However, they allegedly asked her to delete the footage.

“She created a whole scene, crying and making it look like we were at fault,” Sabherwal added, describing the aftermath once the police had left.

The post has triggered discussions online, with some defending the use of Kannada in Bengaluru and others criticizing the divisive undertones of the incident.